Popeyes Employee Confronted by Co-Workers After Allegedly Selling Chicken Sandwiches on Side

There’s a new story to add to the ongoing list of craziness surrounding the re-release of Popeyes chicken sandwich. A fight broke out at a Los Angeles Popeyes recently between two employees. Apparently, the scuffle stemmed from one employee blaming another for selling chicken sandwiches on the side.

Video of the incident was obtained by TMZ in which someone can be heard yelling, “You f—ing hit me, bitch!” Several employees allegedly encountered the person who was illegally selling the sandwiches. There’s no word on any fallout from the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The infighting at the L.A. restaurant comes just days after a Maryland man was stabbed to death outside of a Popeyes. The fight reportedly occurred between two men in Prince George’s County just outside of DC. One man allegedly cut in line of another and ultimately suffered serious wounds that resulted in his death.

View this post on Instagram Worth. The. Wait. 🏃🏃‍♀️ A post shared by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (@popeyeslouisianakitchen) on Nov 3, 2019 at 7:00am PST

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” a spokesman for the police department said. “This individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business.”

A Popeyes spokesperson released a statement to Delish about the murder. “What happened in Maryland last night is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends,” they said. “We, along with the franchisee, are fully cooperating with local authorities and actively working to gather more information.”

It’s not been all bad stories surrounding the chicken sandwich. Earlier this month, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson credited the fried treat with helping him heal after being kicked in the eye.

“The eye is great,” Watson said in response to questions about his injury. “I’ll tell you the key. The key was the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week. That helped the eye.”

Even Justin Bieber has gotten into the Popeyes sandwich craze, although he isn’t buying into the hype. He posted a video on his Instagram Story of himself trying it for the first time.

“All this hype on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, let me see what we got here,” Bieber said. “It’s good, but it’s not worth the hype.”