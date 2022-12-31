Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Dead at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is dead. The Vatican confirmed the news on Sunday morning, noting that the former head of the Catholic Church died "at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican." The former pope, who was born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, served as the head of the religion starting on April 19, 2005, replacing the late Pope John Paul II. He resigned on Feb. 28, 2013, with the current Catholic leader, Pope Francis, taking his place.

Benedict's death comes just days after his successor noted he was "very sick." "I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church," Francis told a general audience on Wednesday, per NBC News. "He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the church, until the end."

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.



Further information will be provided as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/O5dxoPaVkT — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 31, 2022

