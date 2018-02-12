‘Pop-It-Pal’ Pimple-Popping Toy Becomes Latest Social Media Craze

If you like to pop pimples but are not a professional dermatologist, The Pop It Pal is just what you need.

Billy and Summer Pierce invented this new toy, with you can buy for $19.99 in peach and brown colors. It is about the size of a slice of bread. Once you squeeze one of the 15 pimples, “all-natural” pus comes out.

Each Pop-It-Pal also comes with a 30ml bottle of extra pus to refill the toy. Once you have finished with that bottle, you can buy another one for $5.99 on the website.

According to their site, Summer came up with the idea one day when they were driving.

“How awesome would it be if we could make a pimple that felt real and the pop was huge, just like those videos we watch?” she asked.

“You might be on to something Dear,” Billy replied.

“Maybe, just maybe, this means she would STOP picking on me all the time. Ladies and Gentlemen, I KNOW you know what I’m talking about,” Billy wrote. “So, I spent the next year figuring out how to make it happen.”

The result was the Pop-It-Pal.

Twitter users are a little puzzled by the toy so far, but some are really looking forward to getting one of their own.

I just found out there is something called a pop it pal where you can “pop” a zit and then refill it. So that’s a thing in 2018. — Alison McCourt (@alisonmccourt) February 9, 2018

I want a pop it pal so bad — Lauren Messier (@lauren_kmessier) February 9, 2018

Was just made aware of the “pop it pal” and I’m immediately done for the day — gabe (@godlierbarnacle) February 8, 2018

This is the Pop It Pal. It’s a fidget toy in which you pop incredibly gross pimples. You’re welcome, and thanks, #innovation! https://t.co/X5JjZWHaD9 — Alf Rehn (@alfrehn) February 8, 2018

The internet has a strange obsession with watching pimples being popped. Dr. Sandra Lee, known to the world as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” is the most successful pimple popper online. She has 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She also has her own TLC web series and was featured in a January TLC special.

“There’s some kind of obsessive quality, because when you watch it sucks you in,” Lee told Forbes in 2016. “I don’t exactly know what it is either, but you do get addicted to it. I see that all the time. People say, ‘This is so gross yet oddly satisfying. This is so nasty that I cant stop watching.’”

