Police Respond to Active Shooter at Logan Township, New Jersey UPS Facility

Police responded to an active shooter situation Monday at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, the shipping company said in a statement.

UPS said it’s working with law enforcement, which is responding to a supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

6ABC Philadelphia reports that a heavy police presence surrounds the streets and a loading ramp.

CBS Philly reports that two people are being held hostage by a man inside the facility after he walked inside and fired multiple shots at the ceiling. The man’s ex-girlfriend is reportedly one of the people being held captive, a law enforcement official told the news outlet. Another woman is reportedly the other hostage.

Gloucester County officials told CBS Philly that 32 employees were inside the facility at the time of the incident and that the building has been evacuated.

“We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,” UPS said in a statement.

New Jersey State Police said “local and county authorities” were responding to the town of 6,000.

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

It remains unclear if anyone has been injured.

The township’s school district is under modified lockdown, and no one can enter or leave any of its schools after police notified the district of “police activity in a nearby industrial park,” Superintendent Patricia Haney told CNN.

The nearby Swedesboro-Woolwich School District said in a Facebook post to parents that it’s monitoring the situation and that the students are “safe.”

“Please be assured that our central office administration are in constant communication with our local police department, and we are also fortunate to have a Woolwich Police Officer (School Resource Officer) on site each day,” the district said.

Gloucester County is about 25 miles south of Philadelphia.

