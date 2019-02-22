Police Confirm Video Evidence of New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft in Human Trafficking Case

Police have confirmed that they are in possession of video evidence that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was involved in a human trafficking case.

According to CBS Miami, Kraft is being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr stated in a press conference that there is video footage to support the charge.

“We’re as equally stunned as anyone else,” Chief Kerr stated.

BREAKING: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution ring bust, Florida police say //t.co/w5aX7EtypQ pic.twitter.com/GmkIvXD1O2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2019

An arrest warrant is being issued for Kraft, as he is just one of 25 people who are facing charges in connection with the investigation.

The spa that Kraft is said to have been a patron of is the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. It is one of 10 spas that were being investigated in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast after police determined there were women in “sexual servitude” at the businesses.

According to authorities, the 77-year-old will have to appear in court.

Kraft has been the owner of the Patriots for 25 years. During his tenure as owner the team has won six Super Bowls, with the most recent being just earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Kraft has since commented on the news, stating, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Statement from a spokesperson for Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 22, 2019

Interestingly, Kraft was one of rapper Meek Mill’s strongest supporters when he was imprisoned.

Kraft visited Mill in jail, and revealed that his first visit to Mill was actually the first time he ever set foot inside a prison.

Earlier this month, Robert Kraft did an interview with @SIRIUSXM and spoke about how he met Meek Mill in a jail cell. During that interview, Kraft mentioned how meeting Meek was the first time he ever went to a jail cell. pic.twitter.com/RUN0ZU00z4 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2019

He also fiercely advocated for prison reform during this time, telling reporters on one occasion, “It makes it clear to me that we have to do something with criminal justice reform,” and adding, “This has been a situation where it started with a wrongful conviction and then it ended up with a really bad judge, where everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” per Boston.com.

The Patriots organization does not yet appear to have commented on the new reports.