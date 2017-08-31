Playboy Model Shares Intimate Photos to ‘Normalize’ Public Breastfeeding

A playboy model dubbed the “world’s hottest mother” is sharing intimate photos of herself and her 16-month-old son in hopes to “normalize” breastfeeding.

The Daily Mail reports that Ildiko Ferenczi, who appeared in Playboy after giving birth to her only son Daniel in April 2016, claims that having a child has made her feel “sexier in every single way.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel sexier in every single way. Even when I was pregnant I felt so sexy. It’s something I never thought I’d feel, but I did,” she said.

“Women’s bodies are so beautiful in every shape and size there is something so empowering about the journey of motherhood,” she said.

The actress, who has appeared in Smallville and Flash Gordon, has shared multiple Instagram photos while breastfeeding her son in attempts to help de-stigmatize breastfeeding in public.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks. I strongly feel that no one should be afraid to breast-feed in public,” she said.

“It’s not about them, or me, the priority is to make sure my son gets the nutrition he needs. A child’s body is going to signal when they need nutrition and that will happen any time or any place.”

Ferenczi says she hopes to inspire not only other nursing moms, but to also serve as a lesson to her son once he gets older.

“If anything, I hope to leave a valuable example to my son: to be fearless, stick to his beliefs, break rules, be open to opportunities, and follow his dreams.”

Photo Credit: SWNS