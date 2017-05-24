Playboy Model Dani Mathers Sentenced In Body Shaming Court Case

Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers has finally been sentenced in the body shaming case brought against her by the city of Los Angeles.

Mathers pleaded no contest to a charge of “invasion of privacy,” but according to Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney, she will have to serve 30 days of community service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was charged back in November, after posting a nude photo of a 71-year-old woman on Snapchat and captioning it, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

The maximum sentence she could have received was up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Up Next: Playboy Model Dani Mathers Pleads Not Guilty After Posting Locker Room Pic of Naked Woman

Interestingly, Mathers’ case played a role in the recent passing of an anti-body-shaming bill in the California State Senate (SB 784-Crimes: disorderly conduct: invasion of privacy).

Following the hearing, City Attorney Feuer wrote, “The bill provides that if you take a photo of someone in these circumstances without their permission — someone who is nude or partially clothed — and then distribute it, the penalty is enhanced by $1,000 and the individual whose photo was taken is entitled to restitution in an amount necessary to get that picture off the internet and out of public distribution.”

His statement continued, “That’s crucial, because every day that picture lives online is another day of humiliation. I am optimistic this bill will soon be enacted and further protect Californians from body shaming.”

Later he added, “This was a very important case to me – as a father, as a son, as someone who recognizes the damage that body shaming can do because it is so humiliating. The issues that surround body shaming can be devastating – not only to daughters and mothers, but also to sons and fathers, members of the LGBTQ community, to a trans kid who might be struggling with identity, to people who are disabled.”

Feuer ended by saying, “The message today is clear: body shaming is not tolerated in the City of Los Angeles.”

More: New Details Surface About Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers Regarding That Brutal Nude Gym Photo

[H/T: The Wrap]