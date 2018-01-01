Planet Fitness Hats Pop up Everywhere During NYC New Year’s Eve

Revelers are united under one color tonight: @PlanetFitness purple! We can’t wait to see everyone dancing in their Planet Fitness hats later – this is an official Judgement Free Zone®, after all. pic.twitter.com/sjoa3hMsjJ — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) December 31, 2017

Planet Fitness hats are everywhere in Times Square tonight. That’s because the national gym chain is a major sponsor of the New Year’s Eve ball-dropping festivities.

This year marks Planet Fitness’ third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor for the event. Part of that includes extra advertising, since their logo will be unavoidable during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 broadcast. People will be seen wearing hats with the logo and the purple and yellow colors will be all over the place.

Planet Fitness even played a role in the confetti that will drop at midnight. The company asked people to submit their wishes for 2018 at their website earlier this month. The wishes were printed on the confetti that will cover revelers.

Twitter users found the purple and yellow hats hilarious. Some thought they were a little tacky.

I love free stuff. Like, I REALLY love free stuff. I’m the first to accept freebie swag at an event. This being said, those Planet Fitness hats in Times Square are painfully tacky. #NewYearsEve2017 — Terry Stackhouse (@TerryStackhouse) January 1, 2018

One Harry Potter fan noted that the hats are Ravenclaw colors.

All these Planet Fitness hats on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special looks like the Ravenclaw class has taken over time square. — Patrick H (@PatrickHamelink) January 1, 2018

The hats also turn everyone into Minnesota Vikings fans!

Planet Fitness. The world’s greatest #Vikings fans. Check out those hats I Times Square!!!! — Allan Reini (@AllanReini) January 1, 2018

They are really ugly.

1. The Planet Fitness hats are soooooooo ugly 2. Lol, look at these cold dummies pic.twitter.com/CPkJsZf5n6 — sarah (@3x1minus1) January 1, 2018

The streets of Times Square are now covered by a blanket of yellow and purple.

Planet fitness gave out free hats pic.twitter.com/fCzkecyIJN — Neal (@Neal_Juan) January 1, 2018

