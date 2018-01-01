Trending

Planet Fitness Hats Pop up Everywhere During NYC New Year’s Eve

Planet Fitness hats are everywhere in Times Square tonight. That’s because the national gym chain is a major sponsor of the New Year’s Eve ball-dropping festivities.

This year marks Planet Fitness’ third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor for the event. Part of that includes extra advertising, since their logo will be unavoidable during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 broadcast. People will be seen wearing hats with the logo and the purple and yellow colors will be all over the place.

Planet Fitness even played a role in the confetti that will drop at midnight. The company asked people to submit their wishes for 2018 at their website earlier this month. The wishes were printed on the confetti that will cover revelers.

Twitter users found the purple and yellow hats hilarious. Some thought they were a little tacky.

One Harry Potter fan noted that the hats are Ravenclaw colors.

The hats also turn everyone into Minnesota Vikings fans!

They are really ugly.

The streets of Times Square are now covered by a blanket of yellow and purple.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dick clark productions
