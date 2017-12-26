Plane Slides off Boston Runway, Passengers Rescued

Passengers aboard a JetBlue airlines flight from Georgia to Massachusetts had a scare when the plane began fishtailing on the runway.

At around 7:15 p.m. Christmas Day, JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia to Boston, Massachusetts approached the runway at Logan Airport when it began skidding on the runway, WCBV-TV reports.

“Coming down the runway and all of a sudden we started sliding and spinning and spinning and spinning. And ended up in a snowbank,” said Jerry Hokansan, a passenger aboard the flight from Martha’s Vineyard.

“Once I realized we were going off the runway, I was like, ‘uh-oh.’ It was like you were going four-wheeling,” Terri Given said. “They said the wind coming in was really bad, then he landed, he thought he was OK, and hit some ice.”

Authorities say that the plane hit a patch of ice, causing it to begin to fishtail until it finally came to a stop between two runways. Earlier in the day, heavy snow had forced Logan Airport to temporarily close its runways.

Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and a bus drove them back to the terminal. Nobody was injured in the incident.