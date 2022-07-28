Pizza Hut Introduces 4 New Menu Items Amid Iconic Return of Limited Edition Offering

Pizza Hut is best known for its pizza, but even they need to have a diverse menu to keep up with changing tastes in 2022. The Plano, Texas-based chain announced new Oven-Baked Pasta dishes on Thursday, the day after unveiling plans for the new Spicy Lover's Pizza. Earlier this month, Pizza Hut announced the return of the Edge Pizza crust for the second consecutive summer.

The Oven-Baked Pastas are available across the country for $8.99. You can also get two dishes for the "Family Pasta Pairs" deal, beginning at $13.99. The pasta dishes are packed with breadsticks or garlic bread. There are four dishes available. They replace the rotini-based Tuscani dishes on the menu.

The Chicken Alfredo dish includes creamy alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and oven-baked cheese. Meat-lovers can check out Italian Meats, which includes sweet tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and cheese. Cheesy Alfredo is for alfredo sauce fans who just want two layers of cheese and fresh-baked parmesan on top instead of grilled chicken. The Veggie dish includes sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and oven-baked cheese. Each dish is topped with parmesan oregano.

"Customers come to Pizza Hut for best-tasting pizza and new pizza innovations, but we now have pastas that are premium, great tasting, and affordable for you or your family," Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "These are my new go-to order when I'm sending lunch or dinner to friends or family."

Pizza Hut also announced the Spicy Lover's Pizza line of flavors, which each feature spicy marinara sauce with sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes. There are four Spicy Lover's pizzas, Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie. These pizzas are now available nationwide.

"Pizza Hut has been making iconic pizzas for generations, and that requires adapting for each new wave of pizza lovers," Georgeanne Erickson, the chief brand officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover's Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor. No other national pizza QSR is offering spicy pizza in the space, and we're excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!"

Earlier this month, Pizza Hut announced the return of Edge Pizza, which was introduced in 1997. The pizza is famous for including topics that go all the way to the edge, ruining the crust for crust fans. Pizza Hut also brought back the Edge Pizza in the summer of 2021.