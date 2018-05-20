Pippa Middleton’s Royal Wedding Dress Compared to Iced Tea Can

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, arrived at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday in a tea length pale green silk dress.

And while she looked great in the dress, people couldn’t help but notice the color and pink floral patterns running up and down looked like something else.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pippa’s dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can,” one Twitter user pointed out. Once the two images were placed side-by-side, it was hard to argue that fact.

Pippa’s dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

Once the side-by-side image began to spread around, so too did the joke.

Pippa’s dress really does look like the Arizona ice tea can lol 😂 https://t.co/C7EODNBrOB — Dawn parks (@DawnparksDawn) May 20, 2018

Pippa sponsored by Arizona ice tea pic.twitter.com/AlKNneA1zd — God’s plan (@babyitsmb) May 19, 2018

Pippa did look like a can of Arizona Iced Tea at the wedding today. These are the facts. pic.twitter.com/ckFU88I1t6 — Venus. (@DizzyDEEzle) May 19, 2018

Middleton arrived with the rest of the Royal Family on Saturday morning for Markle and Harry’s big event. The ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle featured well over 1,000 guest, including 1,200 citizens selected from throughout the United Kingdom and a number of celebrities the couple had met from Harry’s time growing up a celebrity and Markle’s time as an actress and philanthropist.

Following the ceremony a lunch reception was held inside the castle, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. The newlyweds were then spotted traveling to the evening reception at the Frogmore House, with Markle showing off her second dress of the day made by Stella McCartney.

The evening ended with a fantastic fireworks show to commemorate the day.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included the cast of the USA Network series Suits, which Markle was a cast member in for seven seasons, David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, actors Idris Elba and Tom Hardy and singers Sir Elton John, James Blunt and Joss Stone.

Harry reportedly gave an “off-the-cuff,” heartwarming speech to those in attendance at the lunch reception.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” a guest told PEOPLE. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

The guest continued, “It was more than you would ever imagine it to be… It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”