Pink Reacts to California Wildfires With Message of Gratitude to First Responders

Pink is sending a message of gratitude to first responders amid the ongoing crisis caused by wildfires in California.

The singer took to Twitter to say thank you to firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to fight the devastating fires causing damage all over the state.

“Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers. The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness,” the “Beautiful Trauma” singer wrote on the tweet Friday.

Fans of the singer responded to the message with questions about her own safety, though Pink did not reveal if she was in danger or if she had been force to evacuate.

“I pray you’re all ok,” one Twitter user commented.

“Those who put their own body on the line to protect us are the true heroes and deserve so much more than what they get,” another fans wrote.

“Such beautiful words. And Yes thank you to all first responders!” a third user added.

The message comes as three major fires currently cause catastrophic damage, two in Southern California and one in the Northern California.

Kim Kardashian West and Alyssa Milano were some of a number of celebrities who had to evacuate their homes due to the growing Woolsey Fire, which also reportedly burned down the home of Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also forced to leave their homes, as well as other celebrities like Guillermo del Toro.

“Evacuated last night. Bleak House an the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated.”

According to HuffPost, five people have been killed in the devastation caused by the Camp Fire, which also caused the destruction of 1,000 structures in Paradise.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were located in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Due to the burn injuries, identification could not be immediately made.”

Drought and wind conditions have given California a perfect “recipe for fire,” Chad Cook, the Ventura County Fire Department assistant chief told the outlet.

The fires continue to rage on as firefighters work tirelessly to contain the flames, as of right now there is not indication of when the fires might be put out.