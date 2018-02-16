Pink Comments on Florida School Shooting

Pop singer Pink weighed in on the Florida school shooting by taking to Instagram and re-posting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ statement on the tragedy.

“Another horrific shooting. Another unspeakable horror. My thoughts are with everyone at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School after the terrible day,” Sanders wrote. “Maybe, just maybe, after 18 school shooting in America in just 44 days of 2018, the Congress might want to consider common-sense gun safety legislation and save innocent lives.”

Pink did not add any of her own comments in the post, just writing #Repost. She did not share a message on Twitter or Facebook.

Sanders issued his statement after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, is being held without bond after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Police say he used an AR-15 rifle during the shooting, which left 17 dead.

Since the shooting, authorities have continued to learn more about the 19-year-old suspect. Jordan Jereb, a member of the white supremacist group Republic of Florida, told the Anti-Defmation League that Cruz took part in its paramilitary exercises. (Update: Law enforcement now says there are no known ties between Cruz and the group.)

Cruz also legally purchased the weapon after passing a background check, reports the Sun-Sentinel. Cruz bought a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle at Sunrise Tactical Supply, and a photo on his Instagram account appeared to show a group of guns on his bed.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 rose the age limit for buying a handgun to 21, but set the age for riles and long guns at 18, William Vizzard, a professor at Sacramento State University told the Sun-Sentinel. At the time the bill was passed, AR-15-style weapons were not that common.

Today, the National Rifle Association considers the AR-15 “America’s most popular rifle.” Similar weapons were used at the mass shootings at Sandy Hook, Orlando, Las Vegas and Aurora.