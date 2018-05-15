Pink Blown Away by 12-Year-Old She Invited to Sing at Her Concert

A 12-year-old fan joined Pink on stage to sing “Perfect” on Saturday, and delivered a sunning performance.

The aspiring singer, Victoria Anthony, started trying to get Pink’s attention on social media weeks ago. She was hoping to belt out a few bars with the singer at her May 12 performance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of Anthony’s posts was a video of herself outside in a onesie with a cat on a leash.

“Hey @Pink , please let me sing on stage with you in #Vancouver May 12. I’ll be ready! – Victoria (age 12),” read the caption. “Share this video and tag #vicandpink to make my dream come true.”

After repeating the request on camera, Anthony showed a couple of clips of herself singing and playing piano. She performed Pink’s hit, “What About Us.”

The post went viral, thanks to coverage on local news outlets and even an approving message from Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan.

Pink found Anthony in the crowd on Saturday, just as the 12-year-old had hoped.

“Are you who I read about on the news?” she asked. “Do you want to come sing something?” According to a report by PEOPLE, the young girl was extremely nervous, and Pink warned her not to pass out. As soon as the microphone was in her hand, however, Anthony delivered a rendition of “Perfect” that floored the pop star.

“You’re amazing,” Pink told her as the crowd erupted.

Afterward, Anthony spoke to Global News about the whirlwind ride. She said that it was everything she hoped for when she tweeted at Pink.

“I’m feeling incredible,” she said. “I’m still kind of in shock… What I’m taking away from this, and what everyone should take away, is that when you want something like nothing is impossible. You can always achieve something; [it] is just about the amount of effort you put in.”

Anthony posted a video of herself singing to the arena on Twitter as well.

“It happened!” she wrote. “#VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaTour thank you @Pink for making me feel I can do anything.”

Pink is currently traveling the country on her Beautiful Trauma tour. She left home in March and is expected to be on the road until September. However, she recently told reporters from Redbook Magazine that her children are traveling with her, and if they become too fatigued she will likely head home early. Her kids are one and six years old respectively.