Pilot Makes Emergency Landing Under Overpass on California Highway

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing under an overpass on a California highway after the aircraft experienced engine failure.

According to local news station KTLA, the Costa Mesa Fire Department received a call about a downed plane on the highway at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The plane was resting on the shoulder of the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa, California, with all passengers and the pilot outside of the aircraft without injury.

The pilot, who only gave his first name, Izzy, said that he and his friend were traveling from San Diego to Van Nuys when the plane experienced engine failure. While he had the choice to fly to John Wayne International Airport, he said that strong winds prevented him from getting them, forcing him to make an emergency landing on the highway, which included having to fly under an overpass.

“I saw an opening on the highway and I went for it right away,” the pilot said. “I had to make a last minute, last second judgement on whether or not we could make it over, and we didn’t have the airspeed to make it over, so I went under it.”

Costa Mesa Fire Capt. Chris Coatez said that it was a “complete miracle” that traffic had been light on the highway, making it possible for a safe landing.

Several lanes of the highway had to be closed in order to allow California Highway Patrol officials to get the aircraft off the shoulder of the highway, causing a backup.