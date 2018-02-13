Piers Morgan’s Omarosa Diatribe Triggers Major Backlash

Piers Morgan wrote a scathing piece about former white house staffer Omarosa Manigault for DailyMail on Tuesday, and the backlash online has been relentless.

Morgan begins by detailing his off screen interactions with Manigault on Celebrity Apprentice, where the two were cast together in 2008.

“Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously: ‘Piers, do you want a showmance?’” he wrote. “‘A what?’ I replied. ‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show – we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it.’”

“I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed: ‘You must be joking, you deluded woman.’ She didn’t take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?’ From that moment, she turned on me like a viper.”

Morgan’s claims were met with shock and laughter on Twitter, where Morgan spends a lot of his time. The 52-year-old British journalist is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, and liberal pundits found his hatred of Omarosa ironic.

“Been laughing because Piers Morgan tried to seriously argue that Omarosa is worse than dictators, terrorists and sex abusers,” one journalist wrote of the article.

“You’ve never met her, clearly,” Morgan replied.

“The one thing Piers is really, really good at it is finding bawdy controversies and jumping square in the middle of them in the splashiest way possible,” wrote another journalist from a different publication.

“Has she MURDERED anyone, Piers? No? Then take the L and move on,” one person responded, but Morgan shot back “It wouldn’t surprise me.

Morgan is a controversial figure on the best of days, but these accusations against Manigault have him directly in the spotlight. The article is particularly inflammatory as it implies that Manigault’s entire political career, from the Trump campaign through her year in the White House, was all an elaborate plot to make her the most interesting person on Celebrity Big Brother.

If that’s the case, it’s been working. Manigault remains the center of attention on the reality show, which is doing its best to compete with the 2018 Winter Olympics.