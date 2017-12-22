Piers Morgan Reveals His Heroes and Villains of 2017

Piers Morgan revealed his list of heroes and villains of 2017 in his new Daily Mail column. As expected, his picks are controversial, with picks from the entertainment and political worlds.

Morgan notes that 2017 has been one of the “most extraordinary and tumultuous years in loving memory” thanks to a constant news cycle that never gives up.

“From hurricanes and terror attacks to relentless political mayhem and a slew of sexual harassment scandals taking down many of America’s most famous men, we’ve barely had time to catch our breath,” Morgan wrote.

Here’s a look at the picks Morgan made.

Donald Trump

Morgan named Donald Trump both a “hero and villain.” He noted that the president is a hero to those who voted for him, but a villain to those who did not.

“On the negative side, he’s wasted far too much time in petty fights, done a lot of dumb things like trying to ban transgenders from the military, retweeting racist groups, backing nasty clowns like Roy Moore, and waging self-harming wars with the media, FBI and judges,” Morgan wrote. “But on a positive note, I see a guy growing into the job, and beginning to do what he is best qualified to do on the domestic and international stage – deals that benefit the American people.”

Hillary Clinton

Morgan includes Hillary Clinton on his list as a villain, calling her the “world’s worst loser” in the year after her loss in November 2016.

“The sad truth is that she’s become the world’s worst loser and with every new whine that emanates from her mouth, people like her less,” Morgan wrote. “For herself and her party, Hillary needs to take a step back from public life.”



John McCain

Senator John McCain makes Morgan’s list as a hero. He is fighting brain cancer and still managed to vote in the Senate. However, the former Prisoner of War was not able to vote on the Republican tax bill because he returned to Arizona.

Morgan calls McCain his “idea of a truly great American: tough as nails, combative and loyal, generous and kind.”



“Ultimately, he’s the kind of guy you’d always want next to you in the trenches as his war colleagues discovered in Vietnam,” Morgan continued. “What greater tribute can anyone be paid than that?”

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein was picked as a villain on Morgan’s list. In October, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported on allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein. Dozens of women have accused the now-disgraced Hollywood producer of sexual harassment, including Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and others.

“Harvey abused his power to make and break dozens of actresses who dreamed of movie stardom. His downfall has triggered a long overdue correction in the chronic gender inequality that still pervades in almost every workplace,” Morgan wrote. “In cinematic language that even Harvey may understand: women are as mad hell and they’re not going to take it any more.”

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani woman who has continued to be an advocate for educating women after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, remains a hero. She made Morgan’s list in 2017 after she made it to Oxford University ot study politics, economics and philosophy.

“Feminism has been the target of much debate in 2017, but for me, nobody personifies the ideals of suffragette heroine Emmeline Pankhurst more than Malala, a woman prepared to risk her life and liberty to achieve equal rights for other women,” Morgan wrote.

Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has turned from hero to villain since becoming the leader of Myanmar, previously known as Burma. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, but she is facing international criticism for the slaughter of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar. Morgan called for her to be forced out in his column.

“It’s hard to conjure up a more despicable fall from grace. She needs to be deposed fast in 2018 and made to pay for her murderous actions,” he wrote.

Meghan Markle

Suits actress Meghan Markle drew Morgan’s praise after getting engaged to Prince Harry. Morgan said their engagement gave us all “some much-needed cheer.”

“Every girl dreams of marrying her Prince, right? Well, Ms Markle is now living that dream for real,” Morgan wrote. “One minute she was drinking with me in my local London pub talking excitedly about her brilliant hit show Suits, the next she was shacked up down the road (literally – Kensington Palace is half a mile from my pub) with a man who may one day be my King.”

Wayne LaPierre

Morgan named Wayne LaPierre, the leader of the National Rifle Association, as a villain. He has continued to court political support, even visiting the White House on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Massacre. However, the U.S. saw the worst shooting in U.S. history in Las Vegas, where 58 people were killed by one man.

“As always, nothing was done to change any gun laws to stop it happening again, and gun sales rocketed in Vegas in the aftermath as the NRA urged Americans to believe the only answer is more guns. Sickening,” Morgan, who advocated for stricter gun control measures when he had a show on CNN, wrote.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande showed incredible strength after the Manchester, England terrorist attack outside a venue after she performed. Twenty-two people were killed and 250 others were injured.

Just a few weeks after the tragedy, Grande organized a tribute concert that featured Miley Cyrus, Justin Beiber, Coldplay and other major artists to raise funds for the victims.

“The night before, there was another major terror attack in London that would have prompted most stars to cancel the show,” Morgan wrote. “But Ariana refused, put on a dazzling performance and raised millions for the victims. She’s one gutsy young lady.”

Meryl Streep

Morgan listed Meryl Streep as a villain on his list. Although Streep insists that she did not know about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, “no one believes her,” Morgan wrote.

“She insists she knew nothing about Harvey’s predatory side, but nobody believes her, which is why there are now posters all over LA with their photo and the words ‘SHE KNEW’ emblazoned across them,” Morgan wrote. “One thing Meryl most definitely DOES know is that Roman Polanski is a fugitive child rapist -yet she gave him a standing ovation and has never denounced him.”

Jeff Bezos

Morgan included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as a hero on his list and not because of the rise of online shopping. Instead, Morgan included him because Bezos bought the Washington Post and continues to support it.

“He shares my love of newspapers,” Morgan wrote. “So much so that he bought the Washington Post and has poured money into it to revive the paper of Watergate fame into a world media force again. A free press is the cornerstone of any democracy and it’s great to see a maverick new media man so committed to that notion.”



Brian Cullinan

It might be hard to remember, but the Oscar flub that made La La Land the Best Picture of 2016 for a few minutes did happen in 2017. Brian Cullinan, the accountant whose job was to make sure Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had the right card to read from, made Morgan’s list as a villain. The real Best Picture was Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is considered a hero by Morgan. He praised her for not alienating half her audience with the kind of “frenzied anti-Trump rhetoric” that dominates the music industry.

“Taylor understands that her audience votes in many different ways, so why make some of them feel alienated from a singer whose music they like? I wish more entertainers took her lead rather than sneer at her for it,” Morgan wrote.

J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling is now a villain in Morgan’s book because she wasn’t outspoken enough when “liberal heroes like Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Al Franken” were accused of sexual misconduct.

“That’s the problem with taking the self-righteous high moral ground: it’s usually built on sinking sand,” Morgan wrote.

Colin Kaepernick

At the start of the 2016 NFL season, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Although he hasn’t played in the NFL all year and remains an unsigned free agent, he came back to the forefront when President Donald Trump said NFL owners should fire players who refuse to stand. Morgan considers Kaepernick a hero.

“Throughout it all, Kaepernick has kept his cool and his counsel and let his actions speak a million times louder than any words could possibly do,” Morgan wrote. “In doing so, he’s thrown a massive spotlight on the very real unfairness that still exists for so many black Americans in modern society.”

Emily Ratjakowski

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is a villain, according to Morgan, because she frequently makes headlines for her semi-naked photos “claiming she’s only doing it to empower feminists.”

Morgan added, “No, my dim-witted darling, it just empowers your bank balance and makes a mockery of real feminism.”

George Clooney

Morgan calls George Clooney a “bastion of decency” while other Hollywood stars are “exposed as vile, cheating, abusing, hypocritical charlatans.”

“He’s a great actor, conscientious campaigner, loving husband and father. And as it recently emerged, the very best of friends,” Morgan wrote. He called Clooney a “class act.”

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un, the leader of Communist North Korea, made the list as a villain, of course. Morgan called him a “vile, repressive, dangerously deluded tinpot dictator now in possession of nuclear weapons.”

Melania Trump

The last person on Morgan’s list is First Lady Melania Trump. Morgan considers her a hero who has been an “almost faultless First Lady.” She has “smiled her way through all the mayhem with a grace and stoicism that has led to soaring personal approval numbers,” Morgan wrote.

