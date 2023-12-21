Photo of Alleged Bigfoot and Baby Sasquatch Surfaces Online

An alleged Bigfoot sighting in upstate New York has social media talking, but no one can agree on whether it is authentic or not. The photo was taken in a wilderness area near Beacon, New York according to a report by The Daily Star. Viewers say it shows an adult cryptid like Bigfoot of Sasquatch carrying a baby on its back.

The photo first appeared on a Facebook page dedicated to cryptid sightings in the Beacon area. The area is regarded as a hotbed for Bigfoot activity by many people, and a blog associated with the Facebook page reads: "I started this page in response to the numerous bigfoot sightings in the Beacon, NY area over the past year." Photos on the page date back to 2014 and claim to show other Bigfoot sightings, but none like the one posted this week.

Bigfoot sighting near Beacon NY. Looks like an infant on her back pic.twitter.com/gCGHORQLly — Majestic 12 (@AJ73AJ) August 2, 2013

"Momma with a newborn. They wash them off in a nearby creek after birth," one person commented under the new photo. Another added: "Come on people it's BF with several more there. Maybe the enlarged pic will help you." A third added: "That's a baby Bigfoot on its back."

Of course, the post drew out some skeptics as well, including some who believe in Bigfoot but not in the authenticity of this photo. One person wrote: "Nope, if it looks human in size and proportion it's much more likely a human than it is a bigfoot. Nothing about this picture speaks to [the] anatomy of anything but a human, if a human could fit in the suit, that's probably the answer." Another joked: "Nope looks like Quasimodo."

Beacon is located on the Hudson River, about a 90 minute drive north from New York City. It's nearly four hours south of the state's more famous wilderness areas like the Adirondack Mountains, but it is still surrounded by dense forests. Still, many skeptics question whether an intelligent biped like Bigfoot would choose to live in a relatively populated area with so many more remote areas available. With no substantial evidence of Bigfoots' existence – let alone their theoretical preferences for habitats, climate and ecology – it's hard to make a reliable guess.

Either way, the people of Beacon have definitely embraced their reputation for Bigfoot sightings with local attractions and exhibits. For those hoping to see the creature for themselves, it might be a great place for a vacation.