Peyton Manning Sexual Assault Deposition Video Surfaces

21 years after a former University of Tennessee trainer accused Peyton Manning of a lewd act of sexual assault, video of his deposition has been made public.

Dr. Jamie Naughright says Manning saw her for an injury to his foot in 1996 and, while she was examining him, he pulled down his pants and put his anus and testicles on her face.

Manning, who was a 19-year-old sophomore at the time of the incident, insists he was “mooning” a friend.

“I briefly pulled down my pants to so-called ‘moon’ him. One second, one and a half seconds,” Manning said at his 2003 deposition, according to video obtained by Inside Edition. “Pulled my pants back up and continued with Jamie’s examination of the bottom of my foot.”

The deposition occurred after Naughright sued the football player for defamation after he included a chapter about the incident in his autobiography. A court ruled that there was enough sufficient evidence to present the case to a jury, but Manning and Naughright settled outside of court.

She still maintains that Manning is lying about the alleged sexual assault.

“I was repulsed. I was scared. I was intimidated,” she said, adding, “It was definitely a predator — intimidating, anger, violent eyes that he had.”

Manning’s lawyer, Matther McGill, provided a statement to Inside Edition that claims Naughright has changed her story over the years “in connection with her first of several groundless litigations against Peyton.”

He also alleges that Naughright left Manning’s mother a disturbing voicemail recently.

“Ms. Naughright should stop this abusive behavior,” he continued. Still, Naughright stands by her claims.

“I have not changed my story. This is another failed attempt to discredit and smear the victim,” Naughright responded to the criticism against her. “I have consistently and truthfully described the assault as sexual and physical.”

Inside Edition aired Naughright’s full interview Monday, Oct. 30.