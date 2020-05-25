Peter Manfredonia, UConn Senior, Suspected in Killing 62-Year-Old Man With Machete

A 23-year-old University of Connecticut student is the subject of a three-state manhunt in connection to a string of deadly crimes, including the murders of a 62-year-old man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday and a 23-year-old man in Derby Sunday. Peter Manfredonia, a UConn senior, is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night, his crimes setting off a manhunt that has stretched from Connecticut to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA. PA law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cOnvHh9EiQ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

According to authorities, the college student is suspected in the slaying of Ted DeMers, 62, and the brutal assault of another man, who had offered him a ride back to where he had parked his motorcycle after they spotted him walking along the road Friday morning, DeMers' wife, Cynthia DeMers, told the Hartford Courant. Shortly after Cynthia saw her husband drive away with the Manfredonia, a neighbor came to her home and told her there had been an accident, and troopers were dispatched to the area for a report of an assault. According to Trooper Josue Dorelus, CPR was performed on both victims, who were then transported to an area hospital, where DeMers was pronounced dead. Dorelus described the attack as "brutal," with the single survivor suffering wounds described as sword or machete wounds.

Just two days later, on Sunday, authorities were called to a home in Willington after receiving a report of a man who claimed he had been held captive by Manfredonia since Friday night. Manfredonia stole food, several guns, and the man's truck, which was found abandoned at 6:45 a.m. near Osbornedale State Park, prompting police to swarm the area in search of the 23-year-old. During the course of their investigation, they learned that Manfredonia had an acquaintance in Derby. When they went to his home, they found him dead. He was identified Sunday afternoon as 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele.

Manfredonia reportedly fled the scene in a stolen 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta, which was later discovered crashed. He had also abducted Eisele's girlfriend, who found safe and is currently being questioned. The 23-year-old was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and police are cautioning people not to approach him.

Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering. He is described as a 6-foot-3 white man weighing 240 pounds.