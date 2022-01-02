The Perfect Temperature Setting That Could Cut Down Your Heating Bill

This time of year, many people are obsessing over their thermostats to try and save some money, but it may be more simple than you think. A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that it was most efficient to set your home temperature at 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day. Changing it more than twice within 24 hours may cost you rather than save you money.

The Department of Energy recommends setting your thermostat at 68 degrees for at least 16 out of every 24 hours to adequately heat your home without sacrificing thermal efficiency. The new report found that you could save some money by lowering the temperature for up to 8 hours per day — either while you’re at work or while you’re asleep — but by no more than 7 to 10 degrees. Anything more than this might force your heating system to work overtime when it kicks back on, using more fuel in the long run.

Many people turn their thermostat down when they leave for work and raise it back up again when they get home, thinking that they don’t want to waste energy heating an empty house. This can be sound logic, though between commuting and meal breaks, most people are gone for more than 8 hours when they go to work. Of course, if you have a programmable thermostat, this is not an issue.

Even then, however, it may be more beneficial to turn your thermostat down at night. For most people, the winter is a time for thick blankets anyway, so you are most likely to sleep right through a chill in the house. On top of that, there is some data to suggest that a cold ambient temperature while you’re sleeping comes with major health benefits.

According to a report by Huffington Post, people tend to get better quality sleep in a slightly chilly room – all other factors being equal, of course. The body naturally regulates temperature downward during sleep anyway, and an environment that helps it along will generally be more restful. This can also be an important part of adapting to the shortened daylight periods of the winter months and resetting your circadian rhythm.

However you choose to operate your thermostat, this is a year when it is important to be mindful. According to a report by CNBC, heating bills around the U.S. could rise as much as 54 percent this year due to inflation and its effects on the prices of natural gas, electricity, heating oil and even propane. Be mindful of that when choosing between the thermostat and a sweater.