Pepe Le Pew Controversy Ignites Debate About 'Looney Tunes' Character

Looney Tunes character Pepé Le Pew is raising controversy on social media this weekend, although many users are tired of the debate. The New York Times published a column by Charles M. Blow this week about racism and bigotry in children's media in general, including Pepé's cartoons. While many people have heard this criticism before, others are reacting as if it's the first time.

Blow's column was about the prevalence of racist imagery and stereotypes in children's media in general, going back to the early-20th century. It was written in response to Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it would stop publishing six of his old books. Blow mentioned Pepé Le Pew off-handedly, but it became the center of the conversation later when he tweeted that "[right wing] blogs are mad" about the charge. Now, the whole issue is being re-litigated online, and many people on both sides of the issue are wondering how productive the conversation really is.

The idea that Pepé Le Pew promotes rape culture in his cartoons is far from new. The salacious skunk has been criticized for decades, yet every time the question comes up it is treated as a brand new revelation. Many social media users felt exhausted by its latest iteration, wondering how this could be up for debate.

Others thought that it was distracting any politically-minded people from discussing more pressing matters, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many people tried to steer the conversation towards something more actionable, with mixed success.

These days, Pepé Le Pew is a rare sight in Looney Tunes productions, appearing with different motives if at all. Still, the conversation around his history rages on. Here is a look at what people are saying about Pepé Le Pew in 2021.