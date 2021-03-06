Dr. Seuss: These 6 Books Are Going out of Print Due to Racist Imagery

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has stopped printing six of Dr. Seuss' old books due to racist imagery. The company announced the move on Tuesday, feeling that the "insensitive" pictures could damage the author's legacy. The books are And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot's Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat's Quizzer.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the company said in a public statement on Tuesday, according to a report by The Associated Press. The company also said that it spent months debating this decision with input from readers. "Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles," it said.

The decision sparked heated debates on social media this week, many of which turned political fast. It also led to a broader discussion of how the publishing industry works — many incensed readers did not realize that books are rarely kept in print for this long, or that taking them out of print would not mean destroying every extant copy.

Each of the books removed from print this week is now selling for large sums of the second-hand market. Scroll down for a look at each of the books Dr. Seuss Enterprises will stop printing, and why.