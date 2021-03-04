Dr. Seuss Supporters Fuming Over Backlash to Racist Characters

Dr. Seuss Enterprises's decision to cease publication of six of the famed children's author's books is being met with backlash from some fans of the author, whose real name is Theodor Seuss Geisel. After the company, which preserves and protects the author's legacy, announced the decision Tuesday, citing racist and insensitive imagery featured in the titles, fans flocked to social media to defend the author. The six books in question are And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot's Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat's Quizzer. In a statement announcing the decision to no longer publish the books, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said the six titles "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong." The company explained it made the decision after consulting with various professionals, including educators, "to review our catalog of titles." The company explained that "ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families." For many, however, the move was unnecessary and a major knock to the author’s name. Some failed to see any issue with the titles, which are targeted towards children, while others sounded off with the belief that it would be better to continue publishing the titles to use as a learning experience. Others, meanwhile, expressed disbelief that the decision was announced on the late author's birthday. Keep scrolling to see some of those reactions.

As noted in the official statement, the books in question contain racist and insensitive imagery. If I Ran the Zoo, for example, depicts its narrator using "helpers who all wear their eyes as a slant" from "countries no one can spell" as servants. In the Cat's Quizzer, a Japanese character is "referred to as 'a Japanese,' has a bright yellow face, and is standing on what appears to be Mt. Fuji," according to a 2019 study that found 43 out of the 45 characters of colors in 50 of the author's books have "characteristics aligning with the definition of Orientalism," or the stereotypical, offensive portrayal of Asia.

According to Dr. Seuss' stepdaughter, Lark Grey Dimond-Cates, the late author's family learned of the decision Monday night. She told the New York Post she believes "in this day and age it's a wise decision" to cease publication, adding that, "I think this is a world that right now is in pain, and we've all got to be very gentle and thoughtful and kind with each other."

Dimond-Cates expressed hope that the six titles will one day be back in publication "because his body of work is unique." She said "there wasn't a racist bone in that man's body" and explained that several of his books, including Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo grew out of the author's memories of his "very happy childhood" in Springfield, Massachuesetts.

Leagrey Dimond, another of the author's stepdaughters, expressed a similar desire. Speaking with TMZ, she suggested that rather than pulling the books entirely, a disclaimer be added to the beginning of the six titles. It is unclear if this is a suggestion that has been considered or will be considered in the future.

Since that Tuesday announcement, more than a dozen books from the author have climbed the best-seller's charts on Amazon. By Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the decision was announced, 13 of the best-selling books were among the Top 20 listed on Amazon U.S. were the author's, four of which were among the titles that will no longer be published.

The world lacks wit,

It's gone missing, a bit.

Dr. Seuss made us smile

for all that's worthwhile.

I'm willing to say,

I'll go out on a limb.

There has been no one alive

There has been no one alive

who's himmer than him. - Me, inspired by Dr. Seuss, who is being canceled on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/0hN2QAB8Xv — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 2, 2021 As the decision continues to stir social media users, other repercussions to the content may be coming. Universal Orlando, which has already pulled the books from their shelves, announced they are "evaluating" the future of a play area in the park that is named after If I Ran the Zoo. As they undertake their evaluation, Universal Orlando confirmed the that Seuss Landing will still be around for their visitors to enjoy.