Peek Inside McDonald’s Exec Ray Kroc’s $29M Ranch Home

McDonald’s is a global business behemoth, and the man who made it that way left behind a mansion to match. Businessman Ray Kroc infamously purchased McDonald’s in 1961 and turned it into the model for the fast food industry as we know it. He did much of that work from his home in California, the “J & R Double Arch Ranch,” which we can now take a virtual tour of online.

Kroc is a divisive figure in modern history, as depicted in the documentary The Founder about his work on the McDonald’s franchise. The documentary also introduced viewers to Kroc’s unique home — a 554-acre ranch near Santa Barbara where Kroc not only lived but conducted much of his business. The combined purpose of this property sets it apart from other celebrity home tours, but it probably made it a hard sell as well. Photos of the place were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Kroc not only lived on this ranch, but he also held corporate retreats and think tank meetings there. Many of the chain’s most popular menu items were reportedly conceived at the ranch, including the McRib and the Egg McMuffin. The property’s dual function as a home and business getaway is still clear to this day.

Kroc retired from running McDonald’s in 1974 and died in 1984 at the age of 81. His widow, Joan Kroc, donated most of his fortune to various charities in the remainder of his life, though it is not clear who came to own the J & R Double Arch Ranch.

Regardless, the ranch is now on the market for $29 million, and with over 17,000 square feet of living space, there is a lot to see. Here is a look inside Kroc’s infamous getaway.

Overview

Kroc’s ranch covers about 554 acres of land in the California desert and consists of several buildings and outdoor features. The property is dotted with living spaces, barns and leisure spaces. The “main lodge” for living spaces is over 17,000 square feet, with a living room that is 3,000 square feet on its own.

Exterior

The ranch aesthetic comes off strong at Kroc’s home, especially from the outside. The home was made to host large gatherings, and it shows in every aspect of the facade.

Gathering Halls

Kroc ensured that there was plenty of space to hold business meetings on his property, from gatherings of 100 people or more to small staff meetings. The result is a number of halls, grand living rooms and long tables, all with different capacities.

Recreation

The house is not all business, however — recreation such as a pool table and a full gym are available inside, while outside there are tennis courts, volleyball courts and so on. There are, of course, also barns, corrals and paddocks for conventional ranch activities.

Bedrooms

The property has more than 20 bedroom suites in the main lodge, plus a few single residences on the property and a few bunkhouses as well.

Bathroom

From the pictures shown, the bathrooms are as lavish as any other part of the property, with deep tubs fine stone countertops.

Kitchen

Naturally, a restaurant mogul like Kroc had the finest when it came to kitchens put in at his home. These may also have been the site of experimentation on McDonald’s menu items.

Water

Kroc’s property has two lakes — open defiance of California’s dry heat. It also has at least two swimming pools. Water is stored in three cisterns and five wells, with a total capacity of 90,000 gallons.

Library

Kroc included a full library on the property, with room for multiple people to study or read leisurely. The mogul only had one child.

Leisure

Finally, many of the spaces on Kroc’s property were clearly meant for idle leisure and mingling among guests. See a video tour of the property from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com here.