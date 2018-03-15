Watch Time Lapse Video Showing Installation of Pedestrian Bridge That Collapsed

Five days after construction crews installed a 950-ton pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, the bridge collapsed on Thursday. A time-lapse video of the bridge being put in place shows just how quickly the process was completed.

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

The bridge was installed on Saturday, March 10 and it only took a “few hours” to complete, according to FIU. The bridge was celebrated as a way to make crossing eight lanes of traffic safer for students walking to their classes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

FIU officials said the bridge was built using “Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods,” which are meant to reduce “potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions.”

It was the first-ever pedestrian bridge built entirely with self-cleaning concrete, which was meant to reduce maintenance costs. The project cost $14.2 million, and started in Spring 2017. It was built by MCM Construction and Figg Bridge Design, the company responsible for Tampa Bay’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The bridge collapsed Thursday, crushing several cars. According to the Miami Herald, police say at least six people are dead, but there could be more victims.

Authorities said it could take several days to figure out what went wrong. Witnesses said workers were still on the bridge, which was not supposed to open for foot traffic until next year.

“In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved,” Figg said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez told the Herald that there was “some sort of test going on this morning. Some kind of work was going on at that bridge, a stress test.”

“I am heartbroken at the news of the collapse of the pedestrian bridge on 8th Street and the resulting devastation. We send our deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in a statement. “We are working with the appropriate agencies to assist in rescue efforts. As soon as we have further information, we will share it with you. Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Construction on the bridge started after a student was killed crossing the busy 8th Street in August 2017.

Photo credit: Twitter/ FIU