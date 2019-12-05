Pearl Harbor: Active Shooter Reported at Naval Shipyard

A gunman in uniform gunned down three people at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard earlier this afternoon before fatally shooting himself. According to Hawaii News Now, the incident took place earlier this afternoon. Two of the three victims are critically injured, with one being reported as injured. All three victims are said to be civilians, and were taken to three different hospitals for treatment.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman released a statement saying that Drydock 2, where the incident took place, is currently being investigated. None of the names of the victims will be released until their next-of-kin have been notified.

After first responders were notified at 2:30 pm, Hawaiian local time. Occupants of the base were alerted via PA and text messages of the shooting and were advised to take shelter. A lockdown was in place until roughly 4 pm.

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Hawaiian Gov. Dave Ige also released a statement, which read, in part, “I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting.”

According to authorities, roughly 100 people witnessed the shooting.

“I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” reported one eyewitness. “I looked out the window, saw three people on the ground. I looked out in time to see the shooter …shoot himself.”

“We were actually on our way out,” said David Ojeda, who said that today was his first day working at the Shipyard. “We didn’t expect that at all.”

Another service member said the shooting occurred while he was getting a haircut.

“We got a bunch of texts from on the ship and on the barge letting us know there’s an active shooter alert,” he said.

While the Navy will be spearheading the investigation that follows, Honolulu police detectives, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and The White House have all offered their support in the wake of the tragedy.