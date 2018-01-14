Car Passenger Dies After Stopping Alongside Highway to Urinate

A man has died after stopping along a Texas highway to urinate, according to CBS News.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. early Friday alongside Interstate 30 in Dallas. Police arrived on the scene to find a set of damaged vehicles in the right lane of the interstate.

The driver of a red Mercedes said she saw a green Honda stopped in the lane, but didn’t have enough time to slow down. The driver slammed into the Honda’s rear end and subsequently several people inside the vehicle were injured.

Five people had been inside the Honda, but two of them, including the Honda’s driver, got out of the car before it was hit. Derrick Tate, the driver, told police he and another passenger got out to go to the bathroom when his car was struck.

The other unidentified man was killed during the crash, but details surrounding the death are still under investigation. His name and age are unknown and he wasn’t carrying identification.

The injured Honda passengers were taken to Baylor Medical Center in serious condition. One man suffered dislocations to his leg and hip, while a woman suffered a broken arm.

Police determined that Tate was under the influence at the time of the accident. He was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. Law enforcement explained that Tate’s decision to stop his car in the highway directly resulted in the injuries to his passengers.

The driver of the Mercedes that rear ended the Honda was not taken in by police.