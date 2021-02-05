Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg to Launch Pillow Company to Compete With MyPillow

✖

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, announced plans to launch his own pillow company to compete with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump who continues to spread the false conspiracy theory that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Hogg is teaming up with tech entrepreneur William LeGate to show that progressives can make a better pillow with unionized workers based in the U.S. On Friday, the activist said he and LeGate have already picked out a name and bought a domain.

"[LeGate] and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US-based Union jobs and helping people," Hogg, 20, wrote on Thursday. "This pillow fight is just getting started." They are setting out to prove that "progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it." Hogg and LeGate plan to hire veterans, convicts who served their time and even MyPillow employees if Lindell's company has to go out of business.

I'm going to laugh so much if what started as trolling of Mike the Pillow Guy turns into a $100 million dollar company. While having

-Unionized workers based in the US

-Sustainable sourcing

-Helping fund social good

-A better product — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021

On Friday, Hogg said the company does have a name now and they are building a website. He said they plan to "do a bunch of other stuff before we launch" so it will be a few weeks before the site is available. "Sorry for the delay we want to sell you pillows asap but we have strict ethical requirements on labor and sourcing that take time to adhere [to]," Hogg wrote. "We are focused first on quality [than] on time." He did not reveal the name of the company.

The profits from the company will also go to charitable causes. "Unlike most corporations, this wouldn’t be some performative bulls— we could include education materials on safe sex and such too from a qualified source with not just some of the profits but ALL of the profits from the sale of this pillow going to sex Ed and LGBTQ orgs," he wrote on Thursday.

When asked about the project, Lindell said there was "nothing wrong" with another company entering the pillow business. "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent," he told Axios. Lindell has remained Trump's most steadfast supporter in the business world, even after President Joe Biden's inauguration. He has continued to insist the election was stolen from Trump, despite evidence to the contrary. Dominion Voting Systems sent him a cease-and-desist letter to get him to stop accusing the company of widespread voter fraud. On Friday, OAN aired Lindell's three-hour movie Absolute Proof, which included no proof that the election was stolen. OAN aired a 90-second disclaimer before broadcasting it, and Google pulled it off YouTube, reports Fast Company. Lindell has also been banned from Twitter for continuing to spread false conspiracy theories about the election.