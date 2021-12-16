Papa Johns Just Revealed a New Crust Style

Papa John’s is giving customers a little taste of New York. The beloved pizza chain has unveiled a new crust style that is right out of the Empire State itself: New York Style Crust Pizza. The new pizza is set to roll out nationwide later this month, giving fans a chance to get a taste of the Big Apple and its famous pizza.

The New York Style Crust Pizza is an extra large 16-inch, one-topping pizza, according to Chew Boom, which was first to confirm the exciting menu addition. The pizza boasts a fresh, never frozen New York Style Pizza Crust, which is topped with Papa John’s signature pizza sauce, real mozzarella cheese, and your choice signature pizza sauce, real mozzarella cheese. Hoping to give customers the true New York experience, the pizza is cut into eight oversized, foldable slices. While the new pizza pie is not set to roll out nationwide wide until late December, YouTube reviewer Peep This Out! managed to get early access to the dish, which they dubbed “pretty taste” and said is definitely one fans need to try.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m going to have to give the all-new New York-style crust over here at Papa John’s a pretty rock solid 9 out of 10,” the YouTuber said. “This one has nostalgia all over it for me right now, and I got to say, the overall quality of Papa John’s in general is always pretty tasty whenever I review it…so something to definitely check out….the slices are cut nice and large, so you’ve got your choice to eat it open-faced or in that folded style, but either way guys, very delicious stuff. I would highly recommend checking this one out.”

The New York Style Crust Pizza is set to be available at participating locations nationwide beginning in late December 2021. It will reportedly cost $13 per pie. The pizza is just the latest addition to the Papa John’s menu and will debut just weeks after Papa Bowls were spotted at some Papa John’s locations. Papa Bowls feature the chain’s signature sauce layered with premium toppings, topped with cheese and sprinkled with a special seasoning blend. They are available in four varieties – Chicken Alfredo Papa Bowl, Italian Meats Trio Papa Bowl, Garden Veggie Papa Bowl, and Create-Your-Own Papa Bowl.

Prior to Papa Bowls, Papa John’s in October introduced the BaconMania menu lineup. That lineup included the Triple Bacon Pizza, the Smoky Bacon Parmesan Crusted Papadia, and the Bacon Jalapeño Popper Rolls. Each of the BaconMania menu items are loaded with bacon.