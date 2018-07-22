Oreo Unveils New Flavors in Time for Summer

Nabisco revealed several new Oreo crazy flavors at the Sweet and Snacks Expo in Chicago this past June, including two flavors that will be permanently on store shelves after they launch this summer.

The two permanent ones are Oreo Thins Pistachio Creme and Oreo Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. According to PEOPLE, these are now in grocery stores across the country.

Later this year, Nabisco will release three limited edition flavors: Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, Rocky Road and Peppermint Bark.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

In stores now, this delicious new twist on the peanut butter Oreo will be available. The permanent flavor adds chocolate to the peanut butter creme. The cookies are also graham flavored instead of the traditional chocolate.

Oreo Thins Pistachio Ceme

This flavor is for the recently introduced Oreo Thin cookies. It features a pistachio creme-filling between two extra thin Oreo cookies. The Oreo Thins are meant to be a healthier option. A serving of four has 140 calories and 6 grams of total fat.

Rocky Road Trip Cookies

According to Junk Banter, a site that reviews junk food, the Rocky Road Trip cookies will include creme that recreates the flavor of Rocky Road ice creme. Bits of marshmallow and soy nuts will be embedded in the creme to complete the flavor. This flavor will only be available for a limited time.

Peppermint Bark

The Peppermint Bark Oreo will include sugar crystals inside the creme, between two chocolate Oreo’s. This is another limited edition flavor. It will be available later this year, hopefully just in time for Christmas.

Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake

The Good Humor name is brought back with this new Oreo flavor. This one will have strawberry-flavored creme between the Golden Oreo cookies. This would be a perfect flavor for the summer and will only be available for a limited time.

Oreo is also expected to bring back some of its limited edition flavor favorites, incluiding Firework Oreo, which includes colored popping candy inside the creme.

Oreo Birthday Cake

Last month, Nabisco announced the Oreo Birthday Cake cookie, which features sprinkles inside the creme. It is also a collaboration with Disney, so the cookies are printed with Mickey Mouse to celebrate his 90th birthday.

According to Delish, there is no release date yet for this cookie, but Mickey celebrates his birthday on Nov. 18.

Cherry Cola

While many of Oreo’s past flavors have been welcomed by fans, the recent cherry cola flavor has been controversial. After Taylor Young won a national contest to have the flavor released, the Colorado woman said Nabisco told her the flavor was already in development. She told WABC last month, she was supposed to receive $500,000 from the company, but they never paid up.

“That’s not cool. But if they claimed they already had it in their back pocket, then they don’t need to provide prizes to anyone,” Young said.

Nabisco said it would not comment on Young’s claim.

#MyOreoCreation Flavors

The other two flavors released this spring for the #MyOreoCreation contest were Pina Colada and Kettle Corn. You can vote on which one is your favorite now through June 30 by clicking here.

Based on the response from fans, the Cherry Cola one does not stand a chance. One person on Twitter said the aftertaste made him want to “rinse my mouth with battery acid.”

My review of cherry coke Oreos:

First bite: oh god what have we done?

Second bite: [ponderous beard stroke]

Last bite: Tastes like rum & Dr. Pepper!

Aftertaste: please rinse my mouth with battery acid. — Jon Weisnewski (@sharkeatsman) May 3, 2018

Another added, “Cherry Coke oreos are f– WEIRD, man.”

Cherry Coke oreos are fucking WEIRD, man — Simone Boo-voir bc I’m ghostin’ on your sexism (@appleciderwitch) May 31, 2018

