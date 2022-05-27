Oreo and Ritz Giving Away Free Cookie-Cracker Sandwiches

✖

RITZ Crackers and OREO Cookies are teaming up to help fans satiate those sweet and salty cravings. The two brands, owned by Mondelēz International, have just launched "the ultimate salty, sweet collab," a limited-time snack called Oreo x Ritz, and fans now have the chance to score the delicious experiment for free!

The new sweet and salty snack combines the best of both snack brands. The new Oreo x Ritz snack, described as a "first of-its-kind product mashup," is one part Ritz cracker and another part Oreo cookie. The two sides are joined together by a double layer of filling, one layer of smooth peanut butter and a second layer of Oreo's iconic original crème.

(Photo: Mondelēz International)

"At OREO, we are constantly exploring playful ways to excite our fans, from innovative limited-edition flavors to unexpected collaborations," Sydney Kranzmann, OREO Senior Brand Manager, said in a press release. "This RITZxOREO product marks our first product collaboration with our friends at RITZ and we can't wait to hear what OREO superfans think about this new take on the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter!"

Alexis Yap, RITZ Senior Brand Manager, added that similar to Oreo, Ritz has also "been exploring innovative partnerships and experiences to spark excitement around our iconic, buttery cracker." When a collab with Oreo came up, the brand "couldn't resist the opportunity." Yap added that new Oreo x Ritz snacks are "a snack that's part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious. This is a collab our fans won't want to miss!"

Those wanting to get their hands on the unique creation got their first shot on Thursday, May 26, when the company gave it out for free (customers were still required to pay a $3.95 shipping fee) beginning at 12 p.m. on a special website. The new creation, however, quickly sold out. However, fans aren't out of luck, as a message on the website reads, "don't miss another tasty opportunity!" Additionally, Ritz and Oreo are releasing an Instagram filter that will allow customers to see just how sweet or salty the Oreo x Ritz are, as well as some "fun extras." Fans can access the filter via the QR code hidden on the Oreo x Ritz treat packaging.