Oreo Releases New Flavor for Milestone Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday in a big way. For the milestone birthday, the world’s favorite cookie will be expanding its flavor profile with the debut of an all-new flavor perfect for the celebratory occasion: Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie, a new limited-edition cookie that marks Oreo’s first to have sprinkles on every level.

Standing out from the crowd of other Oreos, the new Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie boasts two delicious layers. The first layer features the signature crème fans know and love, though it has the added addition of sprinkles. Oreo doubles up on the flavor with a second layer consisting of rich chocolate cake-flavored crème. The cookie is the first-ever Oreo cookie to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The cookie is set to hit store shelves nationwide on Jan. 31, though fans have the chance to order the cookies for pre-sale on OREO.com beginning Jan. 11.

“For over a century, OREO has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday,” Sydney Kranzmann, U.S. Brand Manager OREO, said in a press release. “Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures…when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish. We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of Milk’s Favorite Cookie by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing – we’ll even be granting some fan wishes through our special sweepstakes prizes!”

Among those celebratory sweepstakes is a national sweepstake that will see Oreo gifting fans exciting prizes, including a baking class with Dominique Ansel, a basketball experience with AT&T Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard, OREO swag, and more. The sweepstakes run from Jan. 15 through March 31, with Oreo lovers able to enter by visiting 110Birthday.OREO.com or scanning the code on any package of OREO Cookies.

Oreo will also be marking its 110th birthday with the debut of a new television ad that “illustrates what a lifetime of playful possibilities looks like.” Set to debut in late January, the TV spot “tells the story of a grandmother who dedicates her birthday wish to her granddaughter, embodying the playful spirit of OREO and encouraging consumers, no matter their age, to never stop wishing.”