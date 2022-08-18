Dunkin' Donuts and Goldfish Unveil Newest Fall Season Snack
It's officially pumpkin spice season. In addition to our favorite coffee brands, including the flavor in coffee, lattes, and snacks, Dunkin' Donuts and Goldfish have teamed up for their new collaboration: Pumpkin Spice Grahams. They will officially hit supermarket shelves nationwide on Sept. 1 for $3.39 per bag.
Delish has already taste-tested the new snack before it shelves and has nothing but raving reviews for the Fall treat. Their review reads: "The notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg are a natural complement to the warm spices in the graham cracker. Dunkin' and Goldfish recommend eating these as a stand-alone snack or paired with a pumpkin spice latte, but we want to eat these grahams with absolutely everything." Food editor Justin Sullivan says it's worth the try. "These are my two favorite American brands making a single product. How could I not love it?" he said.
The review suggests that the goldfish would be a great companion with ice cream, used in place of plain graham crackers for s'mores, or even used crushed up as the base of a pumpkin cheesecake. If you're feeling really fancy, the goldfish can be dropped into the pumpkin-spiced flavored drink of your choice.
It's not the only pumpkin-spiced item new or returning this season. Oreo's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cookies returned to shelves on Aug. 15. It was on hiatus for five years before coming back.
7-Eleven patrons can enjoy the chain's Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. For cookie monsters, Nestlé Toll House has reintroduced its ready-to-bake Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M'S Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Jamba's Juice's fan-favorite Classic Pumpkin Smash Smoothie and the Plant-Based Pumpkin Smash Smoothie are also back.
Krispy Kreme has a host of offers, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee – the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. For those interested in a blizzard, head to Dairy Queen for its Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake.