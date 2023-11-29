Subway Reveals New Footlong Cookies, And They're Giving Them Away Free

On National Cookie Day fans can get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub.

Subway offers a size-appropriate dessert to accompany its footlong sandwiches. The sandwich chain is planning on offering 12-inch cookies on its menus nationwide in January, but before the company rolls out the new dessert around the country, it will offer the dessert at select locations for free starting next week.

During National Cookie Day on Monday, Dec. 4, fans can get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York City. During the promotion, the following four Subway restaurants will become "Cookieways," offering free cookies from 1 to 6 p.m. local time:

Chicago, Illinois: 604 S Wabash Avenue, Suite D

Dallas, Texas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150

Miami Beach, Florida: 2795 Collins Avenue

New York City: 545 8th Avenue

Subway's footlong cookies were introduced for the first time on National Cookie Day 2022 as part of a special, limited run. Because Subway's cookie stock ran out in less than two hours at its Cookieway pop-up in Miami, the company spent the past year perfecting its most popular cookie into a footlong version that will now be available on menus nationwide.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," said Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, in a press release. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm — right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

Additionally, Subway is giving a portion of the proceeds from every cookie sold through Dec. 31 to its charitable organization, Subway Cares Foundation. Furthermore, the foundation is involved in other initiatives as well, including Subway's Fresh Start Scholarships program, which provides tuition assistance to Subway employees working in Canada, Australia, and Puerto Rico. A limited-time offer is also available for Subway MVP Rewards members to get a free cookie when they purchase a six-inch or footlong sub.

In addition to the footlong cookie, the chain has been experimenting with an array of extra-long sweets: Subway announced in September that it will be testing two extra-long sweets in some locations, the Footlong Churro as well as the Frosted Swirl Bun, created in partnership with Cinnabon.

As a spokesperson for Subway told TODAY.com at the time, "these and other items have been in development for over a year and are being tested at select locations across the U.S."

There has been a lot of upscaling happening at Subway this year. Its new blimp dining experience, Subway in the Sky, was unveiled in August. Known as the "flying footlong," the 180-foot-long blimp was inspired by the footlong sandwiches that they serve. There is a restaurant underneath with seating for six guests to enjoy sandwiches. As it traveled across several cities in September, the aircraft picked up sandwich fans along the way.