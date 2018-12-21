Oreo to Debut 4 New Flavors in 2019, Including Dark Chocolate

Oreo is making sure we get at least some good news before 2018 comes to a close! Melendez International announced a new Dark Chocolate-flavored Oreo, and rumors suggest three others are coming in 2019.

On Wednesday, Melendez International officially announced Dark Chocolate Oreos, which will feature dark chocolate-flavored creme between two classic chocolate Oreo cookies. Nabisco said the new cookie will “help fans embrace the darkness and add a dose of playful excitement to the shorter and colder days ahead,” reports Today.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Dark Chocolate cookie is expected to hit store shelves nationwide on Jan. 2. It is poised to be a big seller, considering that Oreo fans jumped for joy at the announcement.

“I’m doomed. I NEED this,” one person tweeted.

“Yummy, yummy, yummy says the tummy!!!!!” another added.

“I’m buying those new dark chocolate Oreos… I don’t normally do this but..I love Oreos & I love dark chocolate,” a Twitter user wrote.

While this flavor was officially announced, the Instagram page Candy Hunting posted photos of other un-announced Oreo varieties. One of them is called the Carrot Cake Oreo, with carrot cake flavored cookies and cream cheese-flavored cremes, and will probably hit store shelves around Easter.

Another one is the Love, Oreo, which has Valentine’s Day messages printed on the cookie, with filling described as tasting “sweet and tangy.”

Finally, there is the Easter Egg Oreo, which is just an Oreo cookie in the shape of an egg with purple-colored creme.

Candy Hunting, which posted a photo of the Dark Chocolate Oreos four days before they were officially announced, also shared images of Fudge-Covered Oreos and the “Most Stuf” Oreo, which will also be available next year.

The “Most Stuf” Oreo purports to have the most creme ever stuffed between two Oreo cookies. It was officially teased in October when Melendez International released a poster. The cookie will reportedly have three times the creme in a typical Oreo cookie, but not quite double the creme in a Double Stuf Oreo.

“You guessed right. We can confirm the Most Stuf Oreo Cookie is coming and it’s more playful than ever,” the ad, which also teased a contest, reads.

Nabisco has unveiled dozens of new Oreo flavors in recent years. This year alone, we had Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Oreo Thins Pistachio Creme, Rocky Road Trip, Peppermint Bark, Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, Oreo Birthday Cake and Cherry Cola.

The Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi flavors were announced in August and Oreo fun-size chocolate candy bars were unveiled for Halloween.