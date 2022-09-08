Operation Unicorn: What Happens Now That Queen Elizabeth Has Died in Scotland?

The formal plans to deal with Queen Elizabeth II's death, nicknamed Operation London Bridge, provided for the likelihood that the long-reigning British monarch would die in Scotland at her beloved Balmoral, reports The Guardian. Operation Unicorn, as it is codenamed, accounts for plans in Scotland following the head of state's death, and indicates that the Queen's coffin will temporarily come to rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after being taken there by road two days after her passing.

Plans are also believed to include a ceremonial procession along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a service is expected to be held. Royal family members are expected to attend before a 24-hour period of lying at rest, which would be open to the public. After that, the coffin will likely be flown back to London, where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace ahead of the major ceremonial procession planned for day five of the 10-day funeral plans.

Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 was announced Thursday in a statement via the palace. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement read. "Flags across the U.K. were lowered to half-mast ahead of a national minute's silence and the start of an official period of mourning."

The Queen's death comes almost 18 months after the death of her husband of more than 73 years, Prince Philip. Their eldest son, King Charles III, will succeed the Queen's reign. The UK will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days, during which the state funeral will reportedly be held at Westminster Abbey before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, and assumed the throne in 1953 after the death of her father, King George VI. She is survived by four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. The Queen is also survived by her many grandchildren, including Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, as well as her eight great-grandchildren.