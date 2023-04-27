OnlyFans Model Hospitalized After Falling Down Stairs

Australian DJ and OnlyFans star Courtney Mills is asking for help after she was seriously injured in a "terrible" fall. Mills, who has been living in Bali for the past six months, was recently hospitalized following "a terrible fall down the stairs," and although she was initially told "everything was fine," doctors later discovered bleeding on her brain.



At this time, details of the incident are unclear, but Mills' friend, Lauren Fankhauser, opened up about the star's harrowing ordeal in a GoFundMe that is aiming to raise money to help cover Mills' medical expenses. According to Fankhauser, Mills, who they said is currently "in a difficult situation," suffered a concussion after the fall and sought medical attention. Although Mills was told "that everything was fine," Fankhauser said "something still felt off." Mills, who was "desperate for answers," eventually visited a private hospital, where doctors "discovered bleeding on the right side of their brain."

"If you're familiar with the Australian music scene, you may know my friend as a talented DJ Courtney Mills who has brought joy and happiness to countless people," Fankhauser continued. "I'm asking for your help to support them during this challenging time. She needs to stay overnight at the hospital for monitoring and more scans in the morning. Any donations you can spare will go towards covering their medical expenses and potentially saving their life."



Fankhauser said Mills' medical expenses have already exceeded $3,000 as she doesn't have insurance. Fankhauser asked, "please consider making a contribution and spreading the word about this urgent situation. Your help and support would mean the world to my friend and their family. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your consideration." The page has raised $646 Australian dollars. No further updates regarding Mills' condition have been shared at this time.



Amid her health crisis, friends and fans have left messages of support on Mills' Instagram page, where she has 120,000 followers. Commenting on one of her most recent posts, one person wrote, "Speedy recovery," with somebody else suggesting, "Think you should put a sale on your OF. Only way you're going to get any money from people for your head injury and maybe the sales will pay for you to get insurance in the future."



Mills' hospitalization comes just four years after she and friend Matthew Davis were injured during a motorbike accident while in Bali for a friend's wedding. According to the Daily Mail, Mills was discharged from the hospital shortly after, but Davis had to undergo surgery for his injuries.