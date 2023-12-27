'Home Alone' Actor Thanks Fans for Support After Undergoing Surgery for Cancer

Home Alone's Ken Hudson Campbell is expressing gratitude for the support he has received from his fans in the wake of a mouth cancer scare. Michaela, Campbell's daughter, set up a GoFundMe page supporting his medical expenses and posted a smiley photo of him in a Santa hat and a Christmas update explaining his condition.

The picture was a tribute to Campbell's role in the 1990 movie Home Alone, where he played Santa Claus. Campbell wrote, "I am moved beyond belief by your generosity and well wishes. I know it sounds cliché, but it's true. Thank you all! Thank you, thank you, thank you! I love you all, Merry Christmas and Happy Everything !"

'Home Alone' Actor Ken Hudson Campbell Thanks Fans For Well Wishes Amid Cancer Scare https://t.co/Hwcf3YzxMp pic.twitter.com/GwOPEYzaqF — Sushi Loreto (@cromosoma7) December 27, 2023

Michaela created the GoFundMe page to assist him with bills from a lengthy "10-hour surgery" on Dec. 7. In October, Campbell's daughter, Michaela, wrote in the crowdfunding page description that "a tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth."

His daughter told PEOPLE that Campbell was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is not typically a life-threatening form of skin cancer but can spread across other parts of the body if left untreated, according to Mayo Clinic.

Before losing his SAG-AFTRA health insurance in January, Campbell received routine checkups. His cancer then became more aggressive, his daughter told PEOPLE.

"He lost his health insurance with SAG and he had to stop going to the same doctors that he had been going to for a while about his mouth. And it discouraged him a little bit and he just didn't really check on it," she said. "I think it was really shocking for us because we thought he was taking care of it, at least I did. It was really hard for me to hear and I had a hard time emotionally."

Later, Campbell's daughter revealed that his "cancer was removed successfully, and his jaw bone has been reconstructed from his fibula and attached."

Since the GoFundMe campaign was first launched earlier this month, Campbell's GoFundMe has received a considerable amount of traffic, accumulating over $119,000 of its $150,000 target within a short period of time. It has already been confirmed that several of his celebrity friends have already contributed, including Steve Carell, Yeardley Smith, Tim Meadows, and Bill Prady, co-creator of The Big Bang Theory.