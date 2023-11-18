Model Dies After Being Rushed to Hospital With Severe Illness: Isis Freitas Was 22

Brazilian model Isis Freitas has died suddenly at the age of 22. According to The Sun, the model and actress was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with tuberculosis. She was admitted, but the medical personnel were unable to save the model.

"It is with great regret and sadness that we come to inform you of the passing of our actress and companion Isis Freitas," a statement from her talent agency read. "On behalf of the entire team of actors and staff at LMA, our sincere condolences to all her friends and family. We are united in solidarity for this irreparable loss."

The model/actress was laid to rest at Sao Francisco Xavier Cemetery on Monday, a swift turnaround after her death on Sunday. Several members of Brazil's entertainment and showbusiness scene shared their condolences and shock at the passing.

"Still in shock about your departure. Young girl, very sweet, talented and affectionate," Actress Larissa Manoela said in the aftermath. "Rest in peace, Isis! My condolences to the entire family."

"Rest, my friend! Love you forever. She was a great sight, with a smile that reached the front, a laugh that was good to hear, a sweet voice and so beautiful," Matheus Dias wrote on social media. "I always praised you, because I always knew how great you were and not for nothing I always compared you to the sun.

"And now you leave the scene, without goodbyes on a sunny day as beautiful as you. But you needed to enchant bigger, more sunny places and I really hope you look after us from wherever you are," he continued. "Rest easy, my love, may the heavenly father welcome you and may your smile be the strongest mark in the memories of the people you were present with in life."

Freitas started her young career as a model, appearing in ads for cosmetics brands and making her break. She broke into acting by taking the stage for several plays, according to The Sun.