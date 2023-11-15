OnlyFans Star Crashes $50,000 Mercedes After 'Drowning Herself in Alcohol'

A teenage influencer and OnlyFans model has been charged with high range drunken driving after she allegedly crashed her $50,000 Mercedes into a van on one of Sydney, Australia's most expensive streets. Paris Ow-Yang, 18, was driving four times over the legal blood alcohol limit when the collision occurred on Wolseley Road in Point Piper, one of Australia's richest suburbs, at around 8:54 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The crash occurred after Ow-Yang spent over nine hours "drowning herself in alcohol" to drown her "pain and hurt" after a break-up with nightclub baron Julian Tobias, 44, it was revealed during a court appearance earlier this month. Ow-Yang reportedly began the day at midday at a local restaurant, before moving on to drink at a separate Chinese restaurant and a friend's place, per the Daily Mail.

Just before 9 p.m., the OnlyFans star crashed her Mercedes into a different red Mercedes worth $150,000 parked in Point Piper. A neighbor told the Daily Telegraph that "half the street came out for a look... it was a hell of a noise." Ow-Yang's airbag reportedly inflated following the alleged collision, the newspaper reported, and when police arrived at the scene, she blew 0.213 on a breathalyzer and was found not to have green P-plates on her car. The legal limit in New South Wales is 0.05 for full license holders and 0.00 for P-platers.

"About 9 p.m. on Wednesday 18 October, police were called to Point Piper, following reports of a crash," NSW Police said in a statement. "The driver of the Mercedes, an 18-year-old woman, underwent a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result."

Ow-Yang, who attended the prestigious private girls' boarding school The Frensham School and who boasts 120,000 followers on Instagram and 50,000 paid followers on OnlyFans, was charged with high range drunken driving. Per news.au.com, following her arrest, Ow-Yang allegedly "made verbal comments about wanting to die and having no purpose in life." During her court appearance, Ow-Yang was accompanied by her father, neurosurgeon Michael Ow-Yang, and lawyer, Michael Bowe. Bowe told the court the crash was the result of a "perfect storm" after Ow-Yang "spiraled out of control" and "couldn't cope" with her recent breakup. He also said the teen completed a traffic offenders program and had "been off alcohol for at least three weeks." He entered a guilty plea on Ow-Yang's behalf.

Ow-Yang was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by Magistrate Rodney Brender. She was also fined $1000 and will have to pay for the two damaged vehicles. Her license was also disqualified for nine months, after which she will spend 24 months with an interlock device, meaning her vehicle will not start without an under-the-limit breathalyzer result. Brender warned Ow-Yang that the incident could warrant 18 months in jail and that "where moral culpability is increased by aggravating factors anything less than jail is generally inappropriate."