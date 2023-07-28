OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Stabs Boyfriend: New Update in Alleged Murder of Christian Obumseli

Security guards stood outside of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's luxury Miami apartment and "did nothing" as she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death, prosecutors claim. A new lawsuit filed by Obumseli's estate and obtained by TMZ alleges that security for the Miami high-rise where Clenney — an Instagram and OnlyFans model known as "Courtney Tailor" on social media — lived with her boyfriend was notified of a fight between the couple, but stood outside their apartment door for 12 minutes and ultimately waited for Clenney to call the police herself.

Attorneys representing Obumseli's estate allege security guards "knocked on the door, heard yelling through the door, stood outside, and did nothing despite knowledge of Ms. Clenney's history of past disturbances in the unit and common areas, her history of erratic, volatile and aggressive behavior," per the New York Post. When Clenney eventually opened the door, security saw her and her dogs covered in blood. Obumseli was lying unconscious on the floor.

Obumseli, 28, and Clenney moved into the One Paraiso apartment complex in January 2022, just four months before he died following the April 3 knife attack. During their short time there, the couple became known by building staff, who were reportedly aware of their turbulent relationship.

"Just a few days before this tragedy, Courtney Clenney herself actually notified the building management company, who shared information with the security company and the owner of the actual unit, and notified them that she was recently diagnosed with a severe personality disorder," Obumseli family attorney Kim Wald told local NBC affiliate WTVJ. "All they did was send a security guard to stand outside that unit when they should have gone into the unit and stopped this tragedy from occurring."

Attorneys representing Obumseli's estate said the building should have known Clenney was extremely volatile and aggressive," adding that if security acted sooner, Obumseli could have survived. Clenney is being sued for negligence by Obumseli's family, per the Daily Mail.

Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Obumseli's murder. The OnlyFans model has claimed she stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense, reportedly telling police that Obumseli was abusive toward her. She remains in prison awaiting trial.