DJ Precision Hospitalized, Hip-Hop Community Rallies to Cover Medical Expenses

The hip-hop and turntablist communities are uniting in support of DJ Precision, a member of the legendary X-ecutioners crew currently facing severe health challenges. A fundraising campaign has been started to assist with his mounting medical expenses, as the artist finds himself hospitalized in San Antonio, Texas, battling two critical conditions.

DJ Precision was admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Sept. 30, 2024, following the DMC USA DJ Finals. According to the GoFundMe page set up for his benefit, he is grappling with pancreatitis and Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), two serious medical issues that require extended hospitalization and treatment.

The timing of his health crisis is particularly significant, as it coincided with a major event in the DJ community. The GoFundMe page reveals, “He was sick days before and during the 2024 DMC USA DJ Finals, on Sept. 29th, which he organized. He managed to hold it together until after the battle when he sought out urgent treatment for his pain and nausea.”

Adding to his situation, DJ Precision is far from his home in Virginia and unable to return until his condition stabilizes. Moreover, he finds himself without health insurance, having recently left his job at Amazon to focus fully on his involvement with DMC, a prestigious DJ competition organization.

DJ Precision’s accomplishments in the world of turntablism are notable. He is a member of the X-ecutioners, a group that played a pivotal role in elevating DJing from a background element to a central art form in hip-hop. His individual accolades include the 2023 DMC World Beat Juggling Championship and the 2015 DMC World Supremacy Championship.

The X-ecutioners, initially known as the X-Men before a name change due to legal reasons, emerged from New York City in the late 1980s. The collective rose to prominence through their sophisticated manipulation of vinyl, rhythmic juggling of beats, and innovative blending methods. Their artistry was instrumental in transforming the perception of DJs within hip-hop culture, elevating them from behind-the-scenes operators to celebrated creative forces in their own right.

The group’s most famous album, Built from Scratch, released in 2002, showcased their innovative approach to music creation. It featured a blend of original beats, intricate scratches, and collaborations with other artists, including a notable track with Linkin Park titled “It’s Goin’ Down.”

This fundraising effort for DJ Precision echoes a recent similar situation in the DJ community. DJ Shortkut of the Invisibl Skratch Piklz and Beat Junkies received overwhelming support after suffering a stroke, with over $189,000 raised to aid his recovery.

As of the latest update, the fundraising campaign for DJ Precision has made significant progress. While the initial fundraising goal was set at $20,000, almost $15,000 has been raised, showing the community’s swift response to the call for help. However, given the extent of his medical needs, continued support is crucial.

The organizers of the fundraiser are exploring various ways for the community to contribute. In addition to monetary donations, they suggest that once DJ Precision recovers, he will be available for one-on-one DJ lessons via Zoom.

For those unable to make financial contributions, the organizers stress the importance of sharing information about DJ Precision’s situation to raise awareness. As the GoFundMe page puts it, “If funds are tight, you can contribute by simply sharing this info. Please keep him in your prayers for a full recovery.”