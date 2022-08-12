OnlyFans Model Caught on Video Attacking Boyfriend in Elevator Months Before Murder Charges

Just a day after being arrested in the stabbing death of her boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli, a video of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney attacking him in an elevator of a residential building has been released. Obumseli's family has insisted that their violent relationship resulted from Clenney being the aggressor. Several media outlets, including The Shade Room, shared elevator security footage of Clenney attacking him months before his death. FOX News reports the video footage was captured two months before Obumseli's death in Feb. 2022. Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle played the video at a press conference when she announced the second-degree murder charge against the 26-year-old. "The defendant was aggressively attacking Christian," Rundle said. Rundle further described the couple's two-year romance as "extremely tempestuous and combative."

According to a press release from the Hawai'i Police Department as reported by E! News, the OnlyFans model, 26, was detained without incident on Aug. 10. She's been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after claiming the murder was self-defense. Her attorney Frank Prieto shared that he is stunned by the arrest. "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," Prieto said in a statement to the media outlet. "Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges." He added: "Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge."

On April 3, Miami Dade Police responded to reports of an alleged domestic incident between the couple. At the time, Obumseli suffering from "an apparent knife wound." He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died. Photos and videos of Clenney covered in blood outside of the home of the attack made its rounds online. Clenney was spotted out having drinks with her father in the days after the murder. An interview she was part of also surfaced from earlier in the year of her boasting about only dating well-off Black men. Clenney is not Black.

Larry Handfield, a lawyer representing Obumseli's family says the attack was unprovoked. "To add insult to injury, the person responsible for killing [Obumseli] is walking around free and has not been arrested for causing the death of this young man," he told Rolling Stone on April 14. "She has not shown any remorse for her actions, and it is obvious to the family that Ms. Clenney … is receiving special treatment that is not afforded to the rest of us."