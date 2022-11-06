​​OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Hurled Racial Slur at Boyfriend Months Before Fatal Stabbing

Cell phone recordings of Courtney Clenney cursing her boyfriend out and seemingly calling him the N-word have surfaced. Clenney is accused of the fatal stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli to death on April 3 with a six-inch kitchen knife in their luxury Miami apartment. She claims self-defense, while his family and friends allege she was the aggressor in the relationship. hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. She has since been charged with Obumseli's murder. Three recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and was first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone also shared the recordings, which range in length from one minute to seven minutes.

In one five-minute video, Clenney can be heard demanding Obumseli find her cell phone and accuses him of talking to another woman. "Shut up and let me f—--g slap you, dumba–.Find my f—---g phone and charge it," she says. "You always wanted to f–k her," she says, referring to another woman she says he spoke to without her knowledge. "I was on a bike ride, and she passed me," Obumseli says. "And I said 'Hi, you and Courtney are having a live chat.' My bad, I forgot to tell you that. That doesn't make you to act— and call me a fucking n—-r." Clenney replies firmly, "You're a fucking n—-r." A sound of a slap is heard. Later in the same clip, Obumseli calls Clenney a pet name as he continues to look for her phone. "You remember the last place you had it, CC?" he calls to her. "Nope! Find it," she yells.

Clenney's attorneys say the newly released recordings simply highlight the couple's toxic relationship but don't tell a full story. "She's not going to trial for her lifestyle, her previous arguments, or recorded rants," her legal team said in a statement to the magazine. "She is going to trial for defending herself against a violent struggle with her ex-boyfriend for which she feared for her life; Courtney is a victim of domestic abuse. Snapshots of 'evidence' without any context will prevent our client from receiving a fair trial, where the evidence will show that Courtney acted in self-defense."