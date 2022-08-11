Courtney Tailor, OnlyFans Model, Arrested in Stabbing Death of Boyfriend Christian Obumseli

Courtney Clenney, an Instagram and OnlyFans model known as "Courtney Tailor" on social media, was charged with the murder of her estranged boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, on Wednesday. Clenney, 25, was arrested in Hawaii and is now awaiting extradition to Florida. She will face a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing Obumseli, 27, in April, her defense attorney, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald.

Clenney was at a rehab facility for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, Prieto said. "I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," he told the Herald, via the New York Post. "We look forward to clearing her name in court." The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office later confirmed Clenney was charged and a news conference on the case was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The social media star, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, allegedly stabbed Obumseli after a fight in their Miami apartment on April 3. Pietro said his client acted in self-defense after Obumseli allegedly attacked her. Obumseli was stalking Clenny for weeks and grabbed her by the throat during the fight, Pietro said. The two were estranged at the time and dated for less than two years. TMZ published a video appearing to show Clenney covered in blood and in handcuffs after the altercation.

After Obumseli's death, Miami police concluded Clenney did act in self-defense, but Obumseli's family pushed for police to re-open the case. The family's lawyer, Larry Handfield, told the New York Post in late April that they believed police prematurely cleared Clenney because she has "blonde hair and blue eyes." Handfield said new witnesses came forward, including an ex-boyfriend of Clenney's who claims she once stabbed him during a fight.

"All the family wants is an objective, fair investigation," Handfield told the Post on April 27. "The family just wants to be treated like anyone else would be treated." Obumseli also had no criminal record, Handfield pointed out.

Clenney and Obumseli's neighbors also told local media outlets in April that they had a tumultuous relationship. Some said Clenney was often violent, and another told a local TV station they saw Obumseli throw a punch during a fight. Hadfield said police were called to their apartment at least four times for alleged domestic violence, but Obumseli was never arrested. Clenney also never pressed charges against Ombuseli.

Clenney had an open California warrant for public intoxication from 2015, Handfield said. Clenney was also reportedly due in court for a 2020 Texas DUI at the time of the killing. Officials have also said Clenney was suicidal after Obumseli's death and was placed in a mental institution.

