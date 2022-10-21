OnlyFans Star Tearfully Apologizes for Stabbing Boyfriend in Newly Released 911 Call

The alleged aftermath of the fatally stabbing of Christian Obumseli has been revealed. PEOPLE Magzine reports the 9-1-1 call Courtney Clenney placed amid the incident in her Miami, Fla., high-rise. "Baby, I'm so sorry," Clenney, 26, said in a 911, the report notes. The social media influencer is accused of fatally stabbing her estranged boyfriend, Obumseli, 27, in the torso with a kitchen knife during an argument in April 2022. Clenney's lawyers maintain that the former OnlyFans model was acting in self-defense when she stabbed Obumseli to death. At the time of his death, she allegedly had over 1 million followers. But her boyfriend at the time was seemingly in distress, screaming, "I can't feel my arm!" he was heard saying on the 911 call, apparently going out of consciousness. "My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound! Please, God, please. Come save my boyfriend!" Clenney reportedly says on the call.

The influencer was arrested in August by the U.S. Marshals Service at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii in the aftermath of the incident. She is now charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty, and is awaiting trial.

Recently, bodycam footage taken two days before the alleged murder showing the social media model asking police officers for a restraining order when they received a call about a domestic disturbance in her building between she and Obumseli was released. In the video, an emotional Clenney can be heard telling the officers in the building's lobby that she had broken up with Obumseli the week before. She claimed he wouldn't leave her alone.

In the video she alleges that Obumseli was "stalking" her. She also requested a restraining order. Per the report: "The 911 call that Courtney made to get help for Obumseli captures the chaos, confusion, and raw emotion Courtney experienced after she was forced to defend herself," her lawyer Frank Prieto said in a statement, adding, "The audio of Courtney's call to 911 is clearly not an admission of guilt; it is a human and humane reaction to the traumatic events and actions she took to save her life that night," he said.