Rapper Superstar Pride Charged With Murder

Mississippi-based rapper Superstar Pride has been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Panola County on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, per Action News 5, officers responded to a residence on Highway 35 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and found 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley dead from apparent gunshot wounds. During the investigation, the "Painting Pictures" rapper, real name Cadarrius Pride, was connected to the scene and identified as the suspect.

Mary Ann Strong, Wheatley's grandmother who was also present during the shooting, said her grandson was Pride's barber, according to News Channel 3. Strong said she saw Pride come into her grandson's home and chase him out of the house with a gun, "and the young man was shooting at him and he finally shot him down." As she went into the field, Strong watched as Pride continued to shoot Wheatley, who "fell here." Pride, meanwhile, "shot about three times after he fell and he walked over to me and he pointed the gun at me and asked if I was going to tell it." Strong said she was unsure of what Pride meant, but said the singer "came back out here and fired a last shot in his head" before leaving the scene in a red pickup truck, which was later found abandoned in Pope, Mississippi.

At this time, a motive for the murder is unclear. Pride's father, Jeffery Anderson, said, "it's still something that's got to the looked into to see what all transpired. As of now, it's just so early." However, Strong believes the shooting resulted from Wheatley's refusal to participate in the rapper's music videos in California. Pride allegedly wanted Wheatley "to follow him and he couldn't do it. He couldn't help him make no more money."

Chief Deputy Reginald Lantern said a fugitive investigation to locate Pride was put into place, and he was later contacted by family members and notified that Pride wanted to surrender. Pride surrendered to Deputy Lantern at 4:47 p.m. local time and was transported to the Panola County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Pride shot to stardom this year after his single "Painting Pictures" peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song d has been viewed over seven million times on YouTube. His independent EP 5lbs. of Pressure was streamed millions of times after he went viral on TikTok.