One Leg or Two? Teen’s Optical Illusion Photos Go Viral

An unintended optical illusion is causing Twitter users to question whether they are seeing one leg or two.

When Twitter user @milanoysl posted a picture online, she was hoping to show off her sense of style, but she wasn’t expecting to go viral over an unintended optical illusion. In the set of pictures, Marisol Villanueva is seen snapping a selfie in front of a mirror sporting black track pants and a sweatshirt Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes,” the caption reads.

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

It wasn’t the outfit that captured Twitter’s attention, though, but rather the cream strip on the side of her pants that seemingly blends into the cream background and makes it appear that she has extremely skinny legs.

“Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first,” one person questioned.

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first 🤔 https://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018

“For a second I thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and I almost lost it,” one person commented.

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

“This is more confusing than the white and gold/ black and blue dress that went viral in 2015,” user nadya pointed out, referencing the now infamous white and gold/black and blue dress debate.

This is more confusing than the white and gold/ black and blue dress that went viral in 2015 https://t.co/RMEYFsdhL0 — nadya (@thiccafdolan) February 25, 2018

“I thought this was Elastigirl from the Incredibles before I opened it,” another person wrote.

I thought this was Elastigirl from the Incredibles before I opened it https://t.co/Og3aqrdEDm — Fine Chynna ✞ (@chynnahayes3) February 25, 2018

“Ever since Feb. 23, I have thought that you had chicken legs. This turned up on my tl now, and I clicked on the whole photo and OMG I am stupid lmao,” one person commented.

Ever since feb 23, I have thought that you had chicken legs. This turned up on my tl now, and I vlicked on the whole photo and OMG I AM STUPID lmao — Multifandom Bitch (@Taetaehyungq) February 25, 2018

To clarify, and to help solve the mystery of the puzzle, the images show Villanueva standing with her side facing the mirror. The the stripe on her pants, which matches the background, makes it appear as though her leg is split in two, giving the appearance of two extremely skinny legs rather than a single leg.

“It’s crazy, I didn’t expect going viral at all” Villanueva told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I didn’t even realize my photo had an optical illusion until one of my followers pointed it out.”