Adult Star Olivia Nova Found Dead in Las Vegas at the Age of 20

Adult film star Olivia Nova was found dead in Las Vegas on Sunday. She was 20 years old.

The cause of death is still not known, her agency, LA Direct Models, said in a statement released Monday.

On Christmas, Nova wrote on Twitter that she was spending the holidays alone and that a call from a fan would lift her spirits.

Her death comes less than a year after her boyfriend died by suicide. In a tweet from December, Nova wrote that he died before her birthday in April.

Nova’s career in adult films began in March 2017.

“While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” LA Direct Models said, according to XBIZ.com.

“It is understood next of kin have been informed,” the agency added. “Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel.”

In an August interview with photographer Dave Naz, Nova said that she had aspirations outside the industry. When asked where she saw herself in 10 years time, she said she planned on graduating school.

“I also have this huge project, it’s non profit, that I want to be a part of,” she said.

Nova is the fourth adult film star to die in recent months. August Ames, 23, died by suicide on Dec. 6 while Yuri Luv died in August from a drug overdose.

Shyla Stylez, 35, died in November and her cause of death is still unknown.

